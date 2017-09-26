Vacuum Cleaner Maker Dyson Announces $2.7 Billion Plan to Build Electric Cars by 2020

This just might blow us all away. British company Dyson—yes, the folks who make those expensive ball-hinged vacuum cleaners and the first bathroom hand dryers to actually dry your hands—has declared it will be spending £2 billion, or around $2.7 billion at current exchange rates, to develop and build electric cars in the United Kingdom. And the company plans to launch its EV by the end of the decade.

Half of the £2 billion investment will go directly to funding the development of the new EV, according to multiple sources, while the other half will go towards new solid-state battery technology designed to power both electric cars and other devices. The company has already hired 400 employees to work on the project.

Founder James Dyson announced the plans on Tuesday in an email to the company's workers, which Dyson (the company) then posted on Twitter. In it, the company's creator cited his long history of seeking to find ways to combat air pollution—dating back to the development of an exhaust filter the company began working on more than 25 years ago—as well as the innovations in electric motor technology, fluid dynamics, and energy storage the company has whipped up along the way.

"We finally have the opportunity to bring all of our technologies together into a single product," he wrote. "Rather than filtering emissions at the exhaust pipe, today we have the ability to solve it at the source."