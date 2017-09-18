GM Thinks Electric Cars Will Go Mainstream Soon, Even Without Government Incentives

They're almost at the tipping point. General Motors thinks electric cars are on the brink of going mainstream in the U.S.—but the carmaker also believes that it and other automakers will soon exhaust current government incentives that help push .

"We are near the tipping point for mainstream adoption," Darin Gesse, product manager for the Chevrolet Bolt, said in an interview with WardsAuto. That confidence seemed to be rooted in the Bolt's combination of a 238-mile range and a base price of $37,495. That drops to just under $30,000 when the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric cars is applied. Those incentives have helped drive demand for electric cars so far, but eligibility is based on sales caps GM and other automakers may soon exceed.

A range of at least 200 miles with a price below $40,000 is often touted as the necessary combination for taking electric cars mainstream. It brings a reasonable amount of range into the vicinity of what most Americans pay for a new gasoline car. But the more electric cars automakers sell, the closer they come to eliminating an important resource.