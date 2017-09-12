Volkswagen Group to Offer Electrified Versions of Its Entire Lineup by 2030

Several luxury automakers recently announced plans to increase production of hybrid and electric cars, or even electrify their entire lineups. But those plans will be dwarfed by Volkswagen's electrification push. At its media night ahead of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Volkswagen Group announced that will electrify not just the main VW brand, but every brand in its sprawling automotive empire by 2030. Which means every Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Bugatti—among other nameplates—will be forced to offer an electric-powered or electric-assisted version of every car by then.

The VW Group will continue to offer standalone internal-combustion powertrains, but it will have at least one hybrid or electric version of each of its roughly 300 models by then. The initiative includes 80 new electrified models by 2025—50 all-electric models, and 30 plug-in hybrids. VW expects up to one in four of its new models to be all-electric by that time, and plans to purchase over 150 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries to power all of those cars.