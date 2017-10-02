Porsche’s InnoDrive Is Cruise Control for the Lazy Enthusiast

As hard as Porsche executives seem like they don't want you to do so, it's hard not to see the carmaker's new InnoDrive cruise control as a piece of autonomous driving hardware—a key stepping stone on the path to a fun self-driving car. It is, after all, a technology that allows the human behind the wheel to be a little less involved with the car, a feat of engineering freeing up a bit of mental RAM in the driver's head for other things beyond the the act of driving.

But as I said, that's not the way Porsche wants you to look at InnoDrive, now available as part of the $5,370 Assistance Package (which also includes night vision and lane-keep assist) on the second-generation Porsche Panamera. Porsche vice-president Dr. Gernot Dollner said so repeatedly during the pre-test drive briefing in Germany, a hint of exasperation audible in his voice as the assembled American journalists asked again and again about autonomy between bites of buttered breakfast pretzel.

"InnoDrive is only longitudinal; it’s only speed. The driver has to have his hands on the wheel," Dollner said. Sure, just like Tesla's Autopilot system, you can take your hands off the wheel for up to 15 seconds at a time with the system on, “but that’s not the goal.”

"For autonomous driving, there is so much more needed than what we have here," he said. The point of InnoDrive, he said, is to boost efficiency and deliver a comfortable ride. "It’s not a system for cornering,” Dollner said. “It’s for highway driving and country roads—for relaxed driving.”

In fact, Porsche describes the system as an efficiency measure. (Indeed, one engineer said the system was in part made as a way to help electric cars, so you can probably expect to see it on the upcoming Mission E.)