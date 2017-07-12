Tesla Is Adding 1,400 Jobs in its Service Department
The California company is tripling jobs to help fuel the Model 3's successful launch.
In a video released by Tesla today, the company claims to be scaling substantially, adding a large number of employees and service centers to its fleet of assets. If you're looking for a job, Tesla might just be looking for you.
Right now, if your Model S or Model X were to break down (which is not that likely, considering their reliability ratings), you could place a call and have your vehicle brought to one of the 150 nationwide Tesla service centers. With the Model 3 entering full-scale production very soon, especially in the numbers that Tesla anticipates, more service centers will be needed to accommodate the increased volume of vehicles. You see, Tesla has previously had a notoriously obvious problem with getting cars in and out of service appointments in a timely fashion. That's why Tesla has committed to opening another 100 service stations to take care of its new adopters.
With the rollout of even more service centers comes the ability to easily schedule service appointments. If you've ever had a car under warranty and wanted to schedule service at the dealer, you may have forgotten to give the dealer a call later on in the day. Not anymore, as Tesla will allow for the scheduling of service appointment right in the car from their on-screen display. For those that equally hate trips to the dealer and trips to the doctor, Tesla claims that 90% of its service requests can be completed outside of a repair facility, which is why they added an additional 350 mobile repair units to their fleet.
All of these changes effectively increases the manufacturer's worldwide service capacity 350%, all while adding nearly 1,400 jobs to its assets. With over 20,000 units of the Model 3 being produced per month projected by December, Tesla is going to need all of the support it can get. The electrified automaker is taking leaps to ensure that its launch is a success, and improving its resources for new customers is a great way to do just that.
- RELATEDVideo of First Production Tesla Model 3 Gives Best View YetCan you find differences between the production-ready car and the concept?READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Plans to Produce 20,000 Model 3 a Month by DecemberTesla's readies first mass-produced EV for large numbers, will consumers buy into the hype?READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst Tesla Model 3 Just Rolled Off the Production LineExciting news as Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares photos of first Model 3 off of the assembly line.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Building Massive Energy Storage System in South AustraliaElon Musk is following through on a promise to alleviate South Australia's energy shortages.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow Buying Tesla's Model 3 Could Save Early Adopters Big BucksThe new EV will end up costing more in the long-run for this simple reason.READ NOW