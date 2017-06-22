NASA, Honeywell Say They Have a Fix for the Biggest Problem with Sonic Booms

While supersonic commercial air travel has been feasible since the Sixties, the concept never really got off the ground, if you'll pardon the pun. There were plenty of reasons—astronomical fuel bills and a shift in the demands of the airline industry ranking high on the list—but if the dearth of Mach-plus airliners around today had to be narrowed down to a single factor, you could sum it up in two words: sonic booms. The cacophonous crack caused by a plane traveling faster than the speed of sound can be strong enough to break windows on the ground—a problem which led to supersonic commercial flights over U.S. soil being banned in the 1970s.

That might be about to change, however. NASA and Honeywell say they've developed a way to mitigate the impact of sonic booms, potentially clearing the way for supersonic passenger flights over American land.

NASA has been tackling the hardware side of the problem, working to develop new aircraft designs like the QueSST that can crack through the Mach barrier without scaring the bejeezus out of the people eight miles below. The aeronautical agency is working with Lockheed Martin to develop the plane; wind tunnel testing of scale models kicked off earlier this year. (You can watch a time-lapse of engineers building the scale model in the video at the bottom of the story.)