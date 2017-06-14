Uber Board Member David Bonderman Resigns Over Sexist Remark
The fallout from Uber's sexual harassment scandal continues.
This year hasn't been easy for Uber, but the past week has been particularly rough for the ride-sharing company. As findings from an internal investigation into sexual harassment rolled in, Uber fired 20 employees, CEO Travis Kalanick took a leave of absence, and senior vice president and Kalanick ally Emil Michael left the company. Now, an Uber board member has resigned over sexist remarks made at a Tuesday meeting about recommended changes to the company's culture.
David Bonderman, who is also a partner at private equity firm TPG, tendered his resignation after shocked Uber employees complained about his comments during the meeting, reports The New York Times.
During the meeting, Arianna Huffington, who also sits on Uber's board, talked about how one woman joining a company's board often leads to other women joining, according to the report.
"Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking," Bonderman responded.
Attendees were reportedly "aghast" after Bonderman's comment, which was viewed as particularly inappropriate at a time when Uber is under fire for employee misconduct and a corporate culture that discriminates against women. Employees sent numerous emails to their managers and Liane Hornsey, Uber's head of human resources, expressing outrage, according to The New York Times, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
"I need to hold myself to the same standards that we're asking Uber to adopt," Bonderman said in a statement confirming his resignation from the board. The need to prove that he wanted to adhere to those standards was why he made the decision to resign so quickly, people close to him told the Times.
While the investigation has already shaken things up at Uber, more changes may be on the way. A report compiled by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his law firm, Covington & Burling, recommends limiting CEO Kalanick's influence, and giving the board more independence. The Uber board voted unanimously to implement all recommendations from the report...but that could be a very complicated process.
- RELATEDUber, Lyft Make Up One-Fifth of Vehicle Trips that Start or End in San FranciscoOur ride-sharing future may not reduce traffic as much as we thought.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Exec Obtained Confidential Medical Records of Rider Who Was Rape Victim, Report SaysAn Uber executive reportedly obtained confidential files related to a rape case in India, potentially creating more legal drama for the company.READ NOW
- RELATEDJudge in Waymo Lawsuit Forcing Uber to Release Key Otto DocumentThe judge wants Uber to release its due diligence report on Anthony Levandowski's Otto startup.READ NOW
- RELATEDApple's iOS 11 Makes It Harder for Uber to Track Your LocationUpdates to Apple's mobile operating system help curtail Uber's data mining.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Uber Driver Robs Passenger—But Should He Have Been Driving for Uber in the First Place?28-year-old Alexander Troy had multiple pending suspensions on his license in the year prior to his arrest.READ NOW