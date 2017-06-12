Jaguar Land Rover Invests $25 Million in Lyft

JLR is investing millions in the ride-sharing and ride-hailing company through the carmaker's InMotion tech subsidiary.

By Stephen Edelstein
Jaguar Land Rover
Stephen Edelstein

Lyft is proving quite popular. In addition to an existing relationship with General Motors and recently-announced partnerships with Waymo and NuTonomy, the ride-sharing company is getting an injection of cash from Jaguar Land Rover.

JLR will invest $25 million in Lyft through the carmaker's InMotion tech subsidiary, the automaker announced today. The investment will "support Lyft's expansion and technology plans," according to a JLR press release. The automaker also hopes it will create opportunities to co-develop self-driving cars, and to set up Lyft drivers with Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

InMotion was started last year to focus on tech trends like ride-sharing services and self-driving cars. While it is still a part of JLR, it was designed to function relatively independently, with the character of a start-up. JLR announced plans to build a fleet of 100 semi-autonomous test cars last year, and has even done some off-road autonomous testing. But the company seems more interested in driver-assist systems than full autonomy.

Autonomous driving is something Lyft is getting more serious about. Over the past few weeks, it announced partnerships with both Waymo (the former Google self-driving car project) and NuTonomy, the Boston-based startup that operates a pilot autonomous-taxi service in Singapore. NuTonomy's self-driving cars will actually begin picking up Lyft riders in Boston later this year.

JLR isn't the first automaker to invest in Lyft. Last year, General Motors put $500 million into the company; GM has also provided low-cost car rentals to Lyft drivers through its Maven mobility division, although that arrangement is no longer exclusive to Lyft. It's possible that Lyft could also access the autonomous-driving tech being developed by GM's Cruise Automation subsidiary.

While Lyft has many partnerships in the works, it does not have an in-house self-driving car development program. That in theory puts it at a disadvantage to Uber, its main rival. However, Uber's self-driving car program has faced many challenges, including an ongoing legal battle with Waymo...and one crash.

