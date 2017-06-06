Uber Fires 20 Employees Following Workplace Sexual Harassment Investigation

Uber has fired 20 employees from the company as a result of an investigation digging into sexual harassment and workplace life, according to Bloomberg and The New York Times.

According to the Times, the firings were announced to the company during an all-hands meeting on Tuesday in Uber's San Francisco headquarters. Uber did not release the names of those who have been fired.

Former United States attorney general Eric. H. Holder Jr. and his firm Covington & Burling had been hired by Uber to investigate sexual harassment claims at the company. The move to dig into the accusation was made by Uber after former company engineer Susan Fowler claimed that her supervisor sexually harassed her while working for Uber, and that the company's human resources department ignored the complaints.

The Covington & Burling report will be given to the company's board of directors, according to Bloomberg. Another investigation looking into various employee complaints was also conducted by Perkins Coie LLP, Bloomberg reports.