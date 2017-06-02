NASA's New Solar Space Probe Will Be the Fastest Man-Made Object in History

Quick—what's the fastest object ever made by human hands? An intercontinental ballistic missile? A railgun round? An Apollo mission headed to the moon? Nope. Believe it or not, the man-made speed record belongs not to a badass weapon or a feat of human derring-do, but to a class of humble scientific instruments: space probes.

As of now, it's held by NASA's Juno spacecraft, which accelerated up to 90,000 miles per hour as it slingshotted towards Jupiter back in 2013. But Juno's speed record is about to be shattered several times over by a NASA spacecraft—one that's destined for a fiery rendezvous with the star at the heart of our solar system. The Parker Space Probe, set to launch next year, will hit 430,000 miles per hour as it dives towards the sun.

I repeat: NASA's Parker Space Probe will hit 430,000 miles per hour as it dives towards the sun.

That comes from The New York Times, which spoke with NASA about the solar probe as the space agency announced it would be naming the project after astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who first proposed the existence of solar winds back in the 1950s.

The unmanned spacecraft—formerly known as Solar Probe Plus—will reportedly reach its superlative-worthy top speed as it dives to within four million miles of the surface of the sun, after looping through the orbit of Mercury and around Venus to correct its course.