Ferrari's Back in The Fight
The most storied racing team is aiming for the title.
If you haven't been paying attention, it may come as a surprise that Ferrari hasn't won a race since 2012 before Sunday's Australian Grand Prix. But the team's been in a slump, with Mercedes rising to fill the dominant position once held by the Maranello-based racing outfit. With its win in Australia, however, Ferrari has proven it's back in the fight for the title. But don't just take our word for it—ask Mercedes' star driver: "I see Ferrari being quickest," Lewis Hamilton told the BBC three days before being beaten by Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. "They are definitely favorites."
Fans should delight in this news, as the season last year was completely dominated by Mercedes. Besides the two wins Red Bull Racing took home, Mercedes won every race. Having a true rival for Mercedes, especially one with such a rich history and emphatic fan base, will help get fans more excited about F1, which has in recent years been criticized for being boring. When Mercedes is winning almost every race, it's easy to see why people think that.
Ferrari seems to think it's a fair match. Vettel acknowledged that Mercedes was the team to beat, but also told the BBC the following: "Right now, it looks like we have equal machinery. I hope it turns out that way and we will see how it turns out but it's obviously a lot of fun to race for victories against the best."
