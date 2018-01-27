Results: 2018 BMW Endurance Challenge at Daytona International Speedway

“It’s huge for two reasons,” said Pumpelly to the media after Friday's race. “One is that, obviously, the guys were working really hard in the offseason and the team has a lot of momentum now, coming off of last year’s championship with Dillon (Machavern) and Dylan (Murcott) and now moving forward. It’s also big because a lot of these teams have new cars, and I don’t think we’re going to have the same advantage as those guys get up to speed. We need to get these points while we can, because come Sebring, come Mid-Ohio, it’s going to be much, much more of a fight when those other cars get some miles and some tuning under them.”

Next, in the global-spec TCR series, a field of factory-built touring cars drove for the checkered flag. Mostly made up of Audi RS3 LMS TCR entries, the category had one Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR exception, all of which run in touring car competitions worldwide. This is the inaugural race for the TCR class in CTSCC, comprising a three-category field.