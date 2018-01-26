Ford GT Racer Shows off New Livery for the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona

This year's Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT No. 66 will be piloted by Joey Hand, Sebastien Bourdais, and Dirk Mueller, while the No. 67 will spare the talents of Richard Westbrook, Scott Dixon, and fellow Kiwi and Indycar veteran Ryan Briscoe. Despite the fancy new artwork, the Ford GTs couldn't surpass the pace of Jan Magnussen's Chevy Corvette C7.R which claimed the pole and pushed the Fords down to second and fifth place respectively for Saturday’s starting grid.

