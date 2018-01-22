Manor Could Be Coming Back to Formula 1

Manor, a familiar name in dedicated motorsport circles, exited Formula 1 following the 2016 season. The team's reinvestment in endurance racing has kept its pedigree going, and with a recent decision to join LMP1 with Ginetta, it seems like the British-bred team will continue its interest in the WEC. However, as reports from Finland's Turun Sanumat newspaper tell, Manor could be interested in joining Formula 1 once again if some intended changes are made.

The major concern for any privateer team interested in Formula 1 is cost. This is something that reigns annually as the largest obstacle to becoming a successful competitor against the likes of big-spenders such as Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull. This is something that's been addressed repeatedly by F1 owners Liberty Media, and now, the question stands if the organization will be able to combat these excruciating expenses.