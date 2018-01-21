Peugeot Bows out of the Dakar Rally in Victorious Fashion

Carlos Sainz beat a field of seasoned veterans to clinch his second Dakar Rally in seven years, his first for Peugeot Sport after retiring from the race for three consecutive years. The victory was extra-meaningful to the French outfit as they had announced earlier in the year that 2018 would be its last edition of the Dakar.

When timing and scoring came to a halt, Team Peugeot Total clinched their third consecutive win in just four attempts. In 2017, Peugeot claimed the top three spots on the podium with the win courtesy of Stéphane Peterhansel, aka Mr. Dakar, who also emerged victorious in 2016. As a manufacturer, Peugeot boasts a total of eight Dakar wins dating all the way back to 1987 when the rally kicked-off in Paris, France and wrapped up in Dakar, Senegal—before the route was transplanted to South America in 2009.