Haas F1 Boss Thinks 2021 Engine Rule Change "a Good Concept"
Gunther Steiner says it's a good place to start, but will need a bit of work to truly fit in Formula 1.
As multiple manufacturers and teams admit their doubts regarding the proposed 2021 F1 engine changes, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner believes that things are on the right track to delivering what the fans, and some teams, want. Seeing as the only American entrant in Formula 1 doesn't have loads of cash to dump in like Ferrari and Mercedes Benz do, the team is clearly in favor of cheaper and simpler power plant setups. However, to perfect the process, Steiner admits that there will have to be some tweaks made before introducing it to the masses.
The Haas F1 head honcho stands as the only team leader to speak positively about the regulation shifts.
"They've tried to achieve the things they set out with more noise, more equality, and lower costs," Steiner said. "That is the aim of it. I think they've thrown out a good concept to start off with. Now the details can be worked out by the technical people. The concept is out there, and I don't think the concept will be changed.
"But now they need to work on the detail of the concept to achieve the goals they've set themselves with more noise, more equality and lower costs for the customer teams. Hopefully, they can achieve it."
Others like Mercedes Benz, Renault, and perhaps most notably Ferrari, have said that they do not wish to change the basic platform from its current layout. By ditching technology like the MGU-H, they believe that it will overcomplicate some of the possibly unnecessary reworkings. However, as similar equipment has proven extremely costly to repair and replace, smaller outfits like Haas are likely to stand in favor of the new rules.
"There needs to be a compromise between what the fans like, which is noise, and new manufacturers coming in, which is what people want," Steiner explained. "The cost element is also important for new people, for current people, and for the teams which don't make their own engines, like us. It's part of what we need to do to change F1 to be better."
He continued to mention that raising the redline and making cars louder could help to bring fans in, though it's unlikely that they'll ever achieve the same level of past V-10s and V-12s. Despite that, the process should still be taken seriously as early as possible.
"I think it will take a year to finalize the regulations. I think that's the aim, to have the final version of the technical regulations by the end of 2018. Then it's a two-year development process. I think already the manufacturers will start now to develop because you cannot be behind."
