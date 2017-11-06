Haas F1 Boss Thinks 2021 Engine Rule Change "a Good Concept"

As multiple manufacturers and teams admit their doubts regarding the proposed 2021 F1 engine changes, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner believes that things are on the right track to delivering what the fans, and some teams, want. Seeing as the only American entrant in Formula 1 doesn't have loads of cash to dump in like Ferrari and Mercedes Benz do, the team is clearly in favor of cheaper and simpler power plant setups. However, to perfect the process, Steiner admits that there will have to be some tweaks made before introducing it to the masses.

The Haas F1 head honcho stands as the only team leader to speak positively about the regulation shifts.

"They've tried to achieve the things they set out with more noise, more equality, and lower costs," Steiner said. "That is the aim of it. I think they've thrown out a good concept to start off with. Now the details can be worked out by the technical people. The concept is out there, and I don't think the concept will be changed.

"But now they need to work on the detail of the concept to achieve the goals they've set themselves with more noise, more equality and lower costs for the customer teams. Hopefully, they can achieve it."