Texas Motor Speedway Removes Pistols from Post-Race Show Following Church Shooting

A tragic massacre that killed more than two dozen people in Sutherland Springs, Texas has sent a shockwave through the Lone Star State. As headlines flood the internet with information on the suspected shooter, those surrounded by the tragedy have observed the event in reverence, including officials at Texas Motor Speedway. In respect for the 26 individuals who lost their lives during the incident this past Sunday, the venue has announced that it will cancel post-race celebrations that include firing a pair of pistols into the air.

The racing complex's Victory Lane antics are filled with Texas-inspired commemorations including cowboy hats, flames, and fireworks. A staple of the track entails the race-winner wielding duel handguns and shooting blanks into the sky, though that portion is soon to be nixed according to Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage.

“In light of what happened, it was the respectful thing to do,” Gossage told USA Today.