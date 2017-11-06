Porsche's Tandy and Bamber to Make Full-Time IMSA Return

Once Porsche's World Endurance Championship LMP1 program halts after November's 6 Hours of Bahrain, factory drivers Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber are expected to leap back into a full season of sports car racing in 2018. Both team members drove for CORE Autosport in 2015-2016 and they are expected to compete for Porsche in the International Motor Sports Association GT Le Mans category next year according to the team's Head of Motorsport, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser. This announcement comes almost immediately after Bamber clinched the WEC Drivers' Championship at Sunday's race in Shanghai.

Tandy and Bamber both participated in October's Petit Le Mans in preparation for a full-time return next season. Walliser explains that this move was very much on purpose as the two have been destined for IMSA after the close of this season.

“All things we are doing is by intention,” he said. “I did not do all the final [allocations] because our driver calendar is really complex. But this is the direction we’re going.”