17-Year-Old Lando Norris Announced as McLaren's 2018 F1 Reserve Driver

McLaren junior program leader and this year's Formula 3 champion, Lando Norris, has been announced as the team's official reserve driver for next season. The 17-year-old Brit has been with the team since the start of the year and has proven successful throughout. He will join the McLaren crew on the road by taking part in simulator and on-track tests as well as attending Grand Prix races alongside active drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso.

Norris made his F1 debut with the team in August at the Hungaroring. Since then, he has strengthened his relationship with McLaren and eventually earned himself a European F3 Championship in his first try.

"I’m so excited to be joining McLaren as test and reserve driver for 2018,” said Norris. “The last 12 months have been an incredible journey for me – I’ve enjoyed every single minute – and this is just an amazing way to bring the year to an end.

“I’m really looking forward to helping the team, starting next week with the tire test at Interlagos, and I will work harder than ever to learn and develop across the next year. I have two excellent teachers in Fernando [Alonso] and Stoffel [Vandoorne], and I will do my best to help with the team’s efforts to get back to the front.”