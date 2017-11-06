Lewis Hamilton Likely to Renew Mercedes Contract 'Within the Next Month'

After clinching his fourth Formula 1 championship in Mexico, Lewis Hamilton has begun contract talks with Mercedes-Benz. The 32-year-old Brit revealed earlier in the season that he had full intentions of re-signing with the Silver Arrow team, and now, it seems as if that decision will come sooner rather than later. According to him, the two parties have been discussing his future deal over the past few weeks and could come to a decision by the end of November.

Hamilton admitted that he's not in a rush to sign as he and Mercedes remain on good terms past 2017.

"We spoke a few weeks ago back at the factory and said that we would be sitting down," said Hamilton. "It is quite an easy process for us. We already have something great in place and it is really just about extending it and enhancing it and working on what more I can do for them and vice versa."

Lewis continued to set a tentative timeline for the official agreement: "I am pretty sure within the next month or so we would have time to have sat down."