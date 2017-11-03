Red Bull Willing to Wait on Ricciardo Until Next Season

Red Bull made the move to solidify one part of its driver team for the future by signing Max Verstappen through 2020, and now, it's looking to do the same with Daniel Ricciardo. The Milton Keynes-based organization announced on Thursday that it is willing to wait until the start of 2018 to start contract talks with the 28-year-old driver. Ricciardo noted previously that this was one of his stipulations as he looks to weigh his options when racing starts next season.

Team boss Christian Horner admitted that he has talked to Ricciardo about re-signing with the team throughout this season, and the Aussie explained that he isn't ready just yet. As he comes into his prime years for performance, Ricciardo is likely to entertain offers from other teams if they can trump what Red Bull puts on the table.

"The next move that he makes at 28 years of age is a very important one for him, so I am sure he is going to take the time to make sure that the decision is right for him," Horner told reporters. "But he knows the intention very clearly. I've discussed it with him. We want him in the team, and if that takes another six months, then so be it."