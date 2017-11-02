Ferrari May Try to Veto 2021 Formula 1 Engine Changes

Ferrari announced that it shares a common denominator with F1–reducing costs and making the sport more fun to watch. However, just as its competitors at Renault and Mercedes have revealed , the Maranello team believes that an all-new power plant setup is not the right way to do it. To potentially stop Formula 1 owners Liberty Media and the team's consistent-frenemy, the FIA, from instating these new rules, Ferrari could opt to use its controversially exclusive veto power.

To the pleasure of fans, and seemingly the chagrin of some manufacturers, Formula 1 announced its revised engine regulations that are set to take effect in 2021. These new rules will feature a thorough rework of the current 1.6-liter V-6 hybrid units, altering key aspects like allowed engine revs and ditching the MGU-H electric turbocharger system. Formula 1 and FIA believe this to be a step in the right direction for fanfare, theatrics, and expenses, but as Renault, Mercedes, and now, Ferrari have shown, it may not be welcomed by those fielding entries on Sundays.

Ferrari's long-standing relationship with F1 is unquestioned, but as it turns to implementing this unique pull to halt regulation changes, some have turned to distaste as the general consensus. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed this move to be "blocking" necessary progress for the sport after several teams having consistent engine issues in 2017. Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene refuted this by claiming "In some way or the other, we are always blocking Red Bull in the mind of Christian."

Arrivabene explained that he believes the team has a right to stand its ground amidst this ordeal, saying "it's our business" as to how Formula 1 conducts its workings. This is an opinion that may or may not be shared by Mercedes Benz and Renault, but regardless of that, Ferrari does not seem to be backing down from its claim.

These three engine manufacturers have positioned themselves in a way that promotes advancement without reworking the entire powertrain. That includes keeping the MGU-H, an often disputed piece of equipment that some view to be too expensive to repair or replace. Instead, they think that improvements are possible while using a similar platform and layout as the current regulations outline.

"Normally you have the simple equation: what and how?" Arrivabene said. "For sure, it's not Ferrari or Mercedes driving the show, but they are the people who are manufacturing the engines."