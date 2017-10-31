It’s Official: Formula 1 Engines Will Become Louder, Simpler, and Cheaper in 2021

The V-6 hybrid era of Formula 1 hasn't necessarily been the most exciting in the sport's history, and in attempts to fix that, new regulations making the cars louder, simpler, and cheaper will be put into effect come 2021. These changes will ditch the complicated MGU-H electric-turbo system and raise engine revs to a lofty 18,000 rpm, which is 3,000 rpm more than the current limiter. F1 officials hope that this will help increase television and audience ratings in addition to drawing in potential newcomers in the future.

Talks of new engine rules have swirled over the past year with many complaining of the current setup's complexity and expensive running costs. Formula 1 bosses have taken this into account to work towards a more affordable power unit that ditches some of the more complicated systems while retaining the edge of hybrid technology. Displacement and cylinder arrangement will stay the same as the existing 1.6-liter V-6, though details are planned to be ironed out over the next 18 months.

A major change in these regulations involves doing away with the MGU-H, a unique yet expensive piece of equipment that recovers waste-energy from the turbocharger. Located between the turbine and compressor wheels, it harvests energy and re-introduces it to the power unit for boosted output. Several teams with limited resources have complained that the technology is far too convoluted and costly to replace and maintain, eventually leading to the decision to take it out completely beyond 2021.