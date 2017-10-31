Renault Confesses It Was a Bit Too Ambitious at Mexico Grand Prix

Despite Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the Mexico Grand Prix in a Renault-supplied car, the engine manufacturer admitted that it had a hard time striking a balance between performance and reliability at Sunday's race. Verstappen's teammate Daniel Ricciardo, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, and Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley all suffered DNFs as a result of engine problems at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, continuing what has been an already tough year for the French company.

Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul explained in a report with Autosport that poor decisions led to these tough results. These same issues have plagued other drivers in 2017 as well with Verstappen trudging through seven DNFs of his own earlier in the season.

"We've made an error in the judgment in our preparation in the way we have been trying to balance performance versus reliability," Abiteboul claimed. "It's clear when you look at the pace of the car around the weekend, lots of teams have come here taking the right approach when it comes to dealing with engine parameters and chassis parameters."

It was known coming into the race weekend that things would be hard from a reliability aspect. Many regard the Mexico Grand Prix as the hardest race of the year thanks to harsh climates that rival tracks like Marina Bay in Singapore.

"We're extremely competitive. The flip side is that we weren't capable of being at the right level of reliability for that level of performance," Abiteboul continued. "At the same time, it's a judgment that has allowed a car powered by Renault to be on the top step of the podium."