IndyCar Champ Josef Newgarden Really Wants a Shot at F1

Team Penske driver and 2017 IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden, impressed the racing community by taking home the title in his first season with the legendary racing crew. His success as a 26-year-old in the crowded series field not only showed his talent but also his determination, transcending the ranks and capturing the attention of many across motorsport. After spending some time in the F1 paddock this past weekend in Austin, Newgarden announced that his passion for the sport had been "reignited" and he believes that time is on his side to make the switch over in the future.

When discussing his plans for 2018 with ESPN, Newgarden revealed that his first priority is to defend his championship while also shooting for a win at the Indy 500. However, if he can achieve both of those goals in the next few years, he could see himself aiming for a seat in F1.

I've got to understand where I am at," Newgarden told ESPN. "I'm in the best situation I could ever possibly dream of in the American side.

"With IndyCar, with American racing, you can't beat Team Penske. Even on a global scale, they are arguably one of the greatest motorsport teams in all of history. You look at that and you say, 'Well, I'm in a phenomenal position.' The IndyCar series, to me, is a really great one now it's on the up, it's got great competition, but absolutely, Formula One, I'd love to try it."