Hamilton's Dominant Record at Mexico Could Help Seal Drivers' Title

Lewis Hamilton's recent string of dominance has set him up for success at this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix. The three-time Drivers' champion has won seven of the last 10 races, catapulting him ahead of longtime lead holder Sebastian Vettel and creating a 66-point deficit in the process. After his most recent win in Austin at the USGP, Hamilton only needs a fifth-place finish or better to take the title and seeing as he's the only active driver to have won in Mexico City in the past, things are looking up for the 32-year-old Brit.

Hamilton's stance is also comparatively favorable to that of Vettel's. While Lewis took home the victory in Mexico last year, his Ferrari rival has only managed a career-best finish of fifth place. Additionally, his 10 points at the race are significantly less than Hamilton's 43 total points since the event's return to the calendar in 2015. The only other driver to win at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the last two years is former Mercedes driver and reigning F1 champion Nico Rosberg.