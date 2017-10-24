Verstappen 'Didn't Mean to Hurt Anyone' With Post-Race Rant

A heroic climb from P16 to P3 at the United States Grand Prix put Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's abilities on display, only to be taken away by a controversial five-second penalty. In an overtaking maneuver that catapulted Verstappen past Ferrari veteran, Kimi Raikkonen, all four tires ran out of the track limits, earning him a time-related fine that dropped him to fourth place and off of the podium.

This set the racing community ablaze, including Verstappen in an instance where he said "one idiot steward" had been against him all year and that these types of calls "kill the sport". However, after seeing the backlash just a few days later, Verstappen announced publically that these comments were not made to upset anyone in particular.

Many current and past members of Formula 1 spoke out on the penalty. Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda said that the Verstappen penalty took the sport "back to the stone age" and damaged its fragile reputation, especially in America. Max's father, Jos, also expressed his opinion by calling it "bullshit" on social media.

One quote that stood out from Verstappen was when he mentioned the fans and their reaction to the steward's call.

"I mean, I really hope the fans didn’t like this decision and next year they won’t come.”