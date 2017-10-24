BAR1 Motorsports Targets IMSA LMP2, Le Mans Return

BAR1 Motorsports competed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's Prototype Challenge class in 2017, taking home the 1-2 finish at the season finale Petit Le Mans. The team's success has encouraged officials to bump up a class for next year as it will compete in LMP2, opening doors for the series' top class and a potential return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As a result of this move, BAR1 will be racing a modified version of the Gibson-powered Riley Mk30, the same model that was used by Visit Florida Racing in the first part of this IMSA season.

Owner Brian Alder released an announcement on the team's website detailing BAR1's decision to step up to LMP2. He admits that there are several aspects that factored into the move, but the objective of a Le Mans comeback stands as priority number one.

“Obviously, this is an important step for us,” said Alder. “The move to LMP2 opens up a lot of opportunities for the team. Running in the series’ flagship class attracts a higher level of marketing partners, top-tier drivers and, for me personally, a chance to return to Le Mans.”