Brendon Hartley Will Drive for Toro Rosso at Mexico Grand Prix

Scuderia Toro Rosso called up Porsche factory driver and 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans champion, Brendon Hartley, to drive at the United States Grand Prix. There, the 27-year-old New Zealander filled in for Pierre Gasly who was in Japan to finish out the Super Formula series with Honda Mugen Racing. It was originally planned for one race only, but as the Formula 1 team announced on Monday, Hartley will return in place of Daniil Kvyat at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

The USGP in Austin, Texas was Hartley's first run in an F1 car since his prior days in the Toro Rosso junior program. He qualified P18 for the race and ended in the thirteenth position, proving that he has what it takes to hang with the rest of the open-wheeled crowd. He was eager to hop into action as he felt his World Endurance Championship experience helped prepare him for last week's race at Circuit of The Americas.

"If we talk about lap time, the difference is not so great–around seven to eight seconds," he said. "That is not so much, especially in the race. I drive very fast cars, so I think Red Bull invited me partly for this reason but also because WEC cars are very technically complex."