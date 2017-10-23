New LMP1 Regulations to Be Presented in December, Le Mans Organizer Says

Talks of retooling the WEC's top LMP1 class have been swirling since Porsche announced it will be exiting the category after 2017. The high costs and soon-to-be minimal competition have turned some potential participants away from the prototype segment; now, officials are reportedly looking for a way to fix these issues. According to a report from Sportscar365, a new set of regulations is planned to be presented in December in hopes of drawing in fresh entries and lowering expenses.

The FIA and ACO's revised set of regs will be presented to the World Motor Sport Council in December, says ACO sporting director Vincent Beaumesnil. These new rulings may not go into effect until 2020 or 2021, but the decision to equalize hybrid and non-hybrid competitors has been made for next season. This, the WEC supposedly hopes, will draw in participants like McLaren who have expressed interest in joining LMP1 if it gets cheaper in the future.

“We are conscious that we need to agree as soon as possible on good regulations,” he told Sportscar365. “We are in the middle of it. We’ve had some meetings with a lot of manufacturers. There is some interest and very good ideas. We are working on a good plan.

“I’m really confident. We still have the target to propose to the World Council the guidelines of the next rules in December, including the year of introduction, which is not confirmed yet.”

Beaumesnil announced that the FIA would allow for at least a year of leniency if the rules were to change for those who have already invested in LMP1.

“Definitely there will be one year of grandfathering,” he said. “We always do that because people who have invested [in cars] need some time.”