Max Verstappen Miffed Over U.S. Grand Prix Penalty That Cost Him Podium

Verstappen himself admitted to interviewers after the race that he felt it was unfair considering the actions of other drivers throughout the event.

“Well, I mean, everyone is running wide everywhere including myself,” he said. “Turn nine you can run wide, turn 19 you can go off track and nobody would say anything—it’s the same with [Valtteri] Bottas. I went for a move and he continued outside of the track, he came back and I really had to pass him and nothing has been done against that while he definitely gained an advantage. If he just made the track, he would have been behind me so it’s not good for the sport and they (the stewards) have to be really clear on the rules if it’s not allowed everywhere."

He continued to explain that there was nothing he or Red Bull could do about the grid penalty from qualifying, but this five-second fine was too far.

“The engine penalty is like it is, so we had a great race but with these stupid decisions, you really kill the sport. I mean, I really hope the fans didn’t like this decision and next year they won’t come.”