Lewis Hamilton Battles Vettel, Wins United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton completed the sweep of this race weekend in Austin, Texas by winning the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. Showing up and coming out hot in practice, the Mercedes star was able to put the rest of the grid on note by being the fastest in FP1, FP2, FP3, and qualifying. His pole position set him up well for a battle with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, leading to a race-long fight that ended in Hamilton winning the sixth USGP of his career. Unique festivities celebrated Formula 1's only visit to the States as legendary sports announcer Michael Buffer introduced the drivers. A bit of pantomime and panache helped to kick off the event with Lewis Hamilton being treated to a star's welcome, initiating the crowd to what was expected to be a lights-out title bout between the Brit and four-time world champion Vettel.

© Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved Vettel zoomed to the front at the start going into turn one, holding the lead until Hamilton eventually reclaimed it.

A back and forth race at the top kept things interesting from the start with Raikkonen and Bottas joining in on the fun as the contest went on. Vettel took the lead into turn one, keeping first place for the first six laps before being overpowered by Hamilton. P4 starter Daniel Ricciardo was in the mix as well until a blown engine forced him to retire before getting a real shot at the race win. However, the number one spot came down to Hamilton and Vettel who both returned to their prior form to give the American crowd the show they wanted. "It's the greatest feeling in the world," Hamilton said when interviewed on the podium. "I was not expecting to have the pace on Sebastian today ... the car felt fantastic."

© Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved Vettel's second place effort kept Hamilton from taking the Drivers' Title in Austin.