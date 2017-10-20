Lewis Hamilton Just Set The COTA Lap Record in FP2

As for Verstappen, his time of 1'35.065 put him only .397 seconds off of the lead. His confidence coming off of a win at Malaysia and a podium at Japan seems to bode well for his rejuvenated second half of the season. The first part of 2017 was filled with 7 DNFs for the 20-year old Dutchman, but his performance as of late has earned him success as well as a new contract with Red Bull through 2020.

Ferrari's Vettel set a good time during the session, although about halfway through, he reported a problem with the car's front end. He's quoted saying that it felt "a bit like jelly", leading to just 11 completed laps for the German compared to Hamilton's 26. The Maranello team will be sure to look into this issue to avoid any problems this weekend as it hopes to rectify its recent string of bad luck.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas achieved fourth and was quickly followed by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen. Felipe Massa then popped into eighth place for Williams with Force India's Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon claiming ninth and tenth.