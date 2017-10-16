WEC: Toyota Beats Porsche for 1-2 Finish at 6 Hours of Fuji

Toyota's Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima were able to take home the manufacturer's first FIA World Endurance Championship victory since May at this weekend's 6 Hours of Fuji. Capitalizing on the improved pace that we saw in Austin, the Japanese team was able to finish 1-2 ahead of the field of Porsche 919 Hybrids in a race that was plagued by heavy rain throughout. Eventually, the event was called-off after having run for just 4 1/2 hours, allowing teams and drivers to be awarded full points for their efforts in Japan.

Two red flags were waved for delays during the race as a result of the weather. Officials hoped to restart the action with ten minutes to go in the 6-hour time frame, but yet another period of heavy rain made conditions too hazardous to go on. This awarded Buemi and Nakajima a victory for Toyota Gazoo Racing, finally overcoming the mismatch with Porsche that last played in Toyota's favor at Spa-Francorchamps.

FIA rules state that if a race is run for 70 percent of its targeted duration, then all entered drivers can be awarded the number of points they achieved at the time of the race's calling. This means that Anthony Davidson, pilot of the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, was able to gain points without getting behind the wheel of a car.