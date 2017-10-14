Watch Scott McLaughlin Stomp the Mount Panorama V-8 Supercar Lap Record

Last weekend, the 2017 Bathurst 1000 was held at its traditional gauntlet in Bathurst, New South Wales, on the Mount Panorama Circuit. Narrow, fast, and with more elevation change than some entire countries, Mount Panorama is among the trickiest of tracks in the world to get just right, as the faster you go, the closer you find yourself to the looming concrete walls, especially at the top of the mountain. The prestige of mastering the mountain is enough to give every driver who races on it the courage to grab their car by the scruff of the neck in the hopes of landing themselves on pole.

In the race's qualifying shootout, a high-stakes one lap affair in which the race's top ten qualifiers compete to secure the highest grid position possible, Scott McLaughlin of DJR Team Penske, driving his Ford FG X Falcon, took pole position with a lap that mirrors the infamous "Lap of the Gods" set by Greg Murphy in 2003.