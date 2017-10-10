Red Bull F1 Exec on Felipe Massa: 'It Would Be Better if He Simply Retires'

Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix was another great outing for the Red Bull F1 crew as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo each finished on podium. This not only bolstered the team's efforts in the Constructors' Championship but also boosted the points of both drivers, though one team executive believed that Verstappen could have finished even higher if not for one obstacle: Williams driver Felipe Massa.

The veteran Brazilian driver was running near the 20-year old Red Bull pilot in the closing stages of last weekend's race. Though not in contention for a podium finish, Massa looked to have kept Verstappen from going past in the hunt for a first place finish. Helmut Marko, Red Bull motorsport advisor, was enraged by the incident and released a statement to broadcaster ORF on the situation:

"Max had the pace to attack Hamilton," he explained. "It cannot be that when the leaders approach, you only move over after so many corners. Without the episode, we would have had an exciting end. It would be better if Massa simply retires."