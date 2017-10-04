Ferrari CEO Marchionne Not Happy With Team After Malaysian Grand Prix

Ferrari president and CEO Sergio Marchionne had plenty to say after this last Grand Prix weekend in Sepang, Malaysia. The fiery Fiat Chrysler Automotive head hauncho watched Ferrari's chances at Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix unfold before his eyes with Kimi Raikkonen, who qualified in P2, failing to make it past the formation lap.

Sebastian Vettel, the former points leader who started in last place as a result of engine troubles on Saturday, finished fourth but then subsequently suffered wheel damage after a collision with Williams' Lance Stroll following the checkered flag. This was enough to set Marchionne off, and his comments regarding Ferrari's troubles were less than passive.

The Maranello team's good fortune going into the F1 summer break has since fallen apart as Mercedes has pulled away with the Constructors' Championship lead and Vettel surrendering his spot to Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Title hunt. Whereas the two teams were once close in the standings, Mercedes has captured 68 points in the last two races while Ferrari has only been able to manage 12 during the same span.

Marchionne commented on the team's downturn in luck, claiming in an Autoweek report, "Yesterday, both Ferraris could have won the race, that's a fact. It could have also been the same at Singapore. That’s another fact. It's also a fact that we’ve got some issues with our power units because we have a young team, but also because the quality of the components is not at the right level for a race car. We are intervening and we are working on it."