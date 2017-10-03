Red Bull Believes It Now Has the Best Chassis in Formula 1

Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix played host to a world-class show from Red Bull F1 with drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finishing first and third respectively. Stacked against Mercedes, which has consistently been the best team on the grid in 2017, the talented young duo was able to overcome the deficit that awarded Verstappen his second podium finish of the season as well as the second victory of his career. After watching the action unfold at Sepang last weekend, Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr. Helmut Marko claims that the team's development is finally paying off, and now, he reckons that Red Bull has the best chassis in F1.

The team's initial satisfaction came when Verstappen ran out in front of Hamilton throughout the majority of the race, proving exceptional against the more powerful Mercedes. Marko told Autosport.com, "The big satisfaction is to overtake Mercedes and pull away. It shows that the work that we did since our poor start in Melbourne paid off, and the development goes in the right direction."

According to him, this exemplified Red Bull's strength in fundamentals. He went on to claim, "Chassis-wise, for sure we are the best now...We're going in the right direction and getting faster and faster, the car is really good."