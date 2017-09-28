Audi Revives LMP1 e-tron Name For First Factory Formula E Entry
Same name, different game.
As part of its first full season as a factory Formula E team, Audi Sport has brought back the familiar e-tron moniker from its heyday at Le Mans.
Fully prepped and ready for the 2017/2018 campaign, Audi claims the e-tron FE04 to be a major improvement over last season's machine that propelled Lucas Di Grassi to his first Formula E championship. Along with a revised electric powertrain comes an all new livery that's much different from the red, yellow, and green guise from before, sporting the brand's trademark four rings as well as e-tron adornments on the car's side.
Audi claims this e-tron return to be a throwback to its initial years of hybrid development for the road and the track. Former electrified cars from the Ingolstadt manufacturer have worn the same name, and Audi wants to keep the tradition with its newest racing model.
Utilizing all-new equipment and what Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass calls "a completely new powertrain", the team hopes to carry over its past success with technology partner Abt Schaeffler.
"Together with our technology partner Schaeffler, we have developed a completely new powertrain," Gass explained in a statement. "You can immediately tell this by looking at the new carbon housing. The car also sounds different because we're pursuing new avenues in technology."
Gass also mentioned Audi Sport's pride in becoming the first German manufacturer team to hit the track in Formula E with both BMW and Mercedes Benz joining within the next few seasons.
Three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Allan McNish has been announced as a team principal for the Audi Sport team after serving as an advisor last year. Additional promotions include that of Daniel Abt who has been bumped to an Audi factory driver position for 2017/2018. He will drive alongside Di Grassi who adopts the #1 for the coming season.
