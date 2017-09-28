Audi Revives LMP1 e-tron Name For First Factory Formula E Entry

As part of its first full season as a factory Formula E team, Audi Sport has brought back the familiar e-tron moniker from its heyday at Le Mans.

Fully prepped and ready for the 2017/2018 campaign, Audi claims the e-tron FE04 to be a major improvement over last season's machine that propelled Lucas Di Grassi to his first Formula E championship. Along with a revised electric powertrain comes an all new livery that's much different from the red, yellow, and green guise from before, sporting the brand's trademark four rings as well as e-tron adornments on the car's side.

Audi claims this e-tron return to be a throwback to its initial years of hybrid development for the road and the track. Former electrified cars from the Ingolstadt manufacturer have worn the same name, and Audi wants to keep the tradition with its newest racing model.