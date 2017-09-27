Lewis Hamilton Makes Support Clear for Those Who Kneel During the National Anthem

Amidst a whirlwind of speculation that has surrounded professional sports and the U.S. national anthem, outsiders are weighing in to give their take on the ongoing situation. With everyone from NFL players, to NASCAR's Richard Petty, and even President Donald Trump announcing their opinion on the protest, the controversy has sparked heated arguments across the professional world and social media. Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has watched this unfold while on the road-hopping from one Grand Prix to another, and recently, he has shown his support for those who decide to kneel during the ceremony.

Although Formula 1 only visits America once a year (for now), Hamilton was been vocal about his stance on the subject. Announcing in a series of Instagram posts, Hamilton reflects on past examples of protest against inequality, harking back to the days of Martin Luther King, Jr. in one statement.