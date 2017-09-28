Sebastien Loeb Thinks He's Still Quick Enough for WRC

This year, Sebastien Loeb returned to a WRC car for the first time since his retirement in 2013. Leaving on a high note by winning his ninth and final championship the year before, the rally legend has since gone on to other ventures, with the PSA Group of Peugeot, Citroen, and DS and setting an overall record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2013. While he may have been absent from the World Rally Championship for the last few years, the recent tests he has performed for Citroen have shown that he's not far off his former pace, and he feels that he's still quick enough to be competitive in 2017.

After testing Citroen's C3 WRC car on gravel last week, Loeb mentioned that he was relatively pleased with its performance. He admitted that modern cars in the series are significantly different than where he left off, but he feels that they are moving in the right direction of technological development and speed.

"It was nice to discover this car on gravel," said Loeb in a report from Motorsport.com. "For me, it’s nearly five years I didn’t drive the World Rally Car on gravel. It was a question if I would be able to drive with the WRC on gravel and if I would be able to drive correctly. The feeling was quite good and it came quite quickly. I feel comfortable in the car," he said.