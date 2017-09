IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship At Laguna Seca

This weekend's IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race at Laguna Seca was one for the ages. The Visit Florida team took an almost improbable victory in the Prototype class after almost not being able to make the race. Driver Renger van der Zande pulled off the win by pulling off the pass of the year for the lead at the top of the corkscrew with just minutes left in the race.

The racing action was hot and heavy down in the GTLM and GTD classes as well. Two cars, the GTLM No. 24 RLL BMW and the GTD No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari each took class victory for the first time this season. The No. 63 Ferrari had its way with its competition while the No. 24 BMW won a drag race to the finish line.

It was all very exciting. The Drive had a friend on the ground with a camera who got some amazing shots throughout the race weekend for us. Many thanks to Keiron Berndt for the pictures. We love them and are happy to share them for all to see.