IMSA WeatherTech Sportscars: Visit Florida Racing Takes an Emotional Victory at Laguna Seca

The 2017 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season is nearing the end. Sunday's race at Laguna Seca is the second to last on the calendar. Wayne Taylor Racing and its drivers Ricky and Jordan Taylor all but have the Prototype class championship wrapped up, but not because they were victorious on Sunday. The managed to finish third. The 29-point margin they hold means that all they have to do is finish the final round at Road Atlanta next month to seal the deal.

Ricky Taylor started on pole and kept the lead after the first few corners. He quickly gapped the field and seemed to have the race well under control. He handed the No. 10 Cadillac DPi over to his brother Jordan at the first pit stop and he continued the team's dominating drive. The team, while going for the win, had a conservative plan for the day, knowing that they only needed to finish in fifth place or higher to have the points margin needed going into the final race of the year. As the race progressed, Taylor got shuffled down to fourth place through pit stops. Ahead of him on the track was where the real action was happening.

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi, driven by Eric Curran and Dane Cameron, had the lead and looked like they were a lock for the win. Their car was starting to show some signs of wear after bumping doors with some of the slower GT cars, notably hitting the GTLM leading No. 62 Ferrari twice. It was not serious contact, just some love taps that gave the carbon fiber bodywork some cracks. It's hard to say if the slight damage to the No. 31 affected the car's performance. Towards the end of the race, the No. 90 Visit Florida Racing Ligier, driven by Marc Goossens and Renger Van Der Zande started closing the gap to the No. 31.

Visit Florida had a rough couple of weeks. The team's shop in Daytona, Fla. was flooded when Hurricane Irma swept through the state. Thankfully, most of the team's important stuff, like the car and the majority of what it needed for races wasn't there at the time. But the damage was substantial and it wasn't clear that the team would be able to make the Laguna Seca race. With a little help from some other teams, Visit Florida got what it needed to be ready to race. And that is exactly what it did.

With Van Der Zande behind the wheel, the No. 90 Visit Florida car was hunting down the No. 31 Wheelen. The cat and mouse game through traffic came to an end at the infamous Corkscrew. Van Der Zande was several car lengths back and late-braked to the inside at the top of the Corkscrew. The Visit Florida Ligier shot by the No. 31 and somehow managed to keep it together for the rest of the drop down the famous corner. The action starts at the 16:26 mark.