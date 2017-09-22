Formula 1 Turning to Microphones to Make Engines Louder

This year has been a building year for Formula 1, and so far, it's worked. More fans are tuning in than in years previous, and a heated competition for the Drivers' Title is enough to come back for every race. Now, officials are saying that focus has shifted to further improving the experience, both at the circuit and on television, by introducing a ceramic microphone that amplifies engine noise.

This is in effort to recreate the same shrill of former Formula 1 engines with sound being a major complaint against the hybrid V-6 era. In a report from Reuters, F1 commercial managing director Sean Bratches explained the brand's strategy for bringing that excitement back to the sport.

“One of the things that we want to amplify going forward are the sounds of the sport, because they are viscerally moving to fans and critically important in all the research that we do."