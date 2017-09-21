Subaru Rally Team USA Sends Chris Atkinson To China

Chris Atkinson has seen some success in the Red Bull Global Rallycross championship this year, with podium finishes in Connecticut, Atlantic City, and Seattle. But according to some recent posts on social media, Atkinson has returned to his roots in stage rally to pilot a Subaru XV Crosstrek rally car in China.

Though "Atko" is best known these days as a rallycross driver, he drove for Subaru in the World Rally Championship from 2005 to 2008 alongside Petter Solberg.

According to his website, Atko's first visit to the Chinese Rally Championship was in 2015, where he helped the FAW-VW Rally Team win both the driver's and manufacturer's championships. He rejoined the FAW-VW Rally Team in China last year, where he competed against Subaru Rally Team USA's David Higgins.