Subaru Rally Team USA Sends Chris Atkinson To China
The former World Rally Championship driver returns to his stage rally roots in a Subaru XV Crosstrek.
Chris Atkinson has seen some success in the Red Bull Global Rallycross championship this year, with podium finishes in Connecticut, Atlantic City, and Seattle. But according to some recent posts on social media, Atkinson has returned to his roots in stage rally to pilot a Subaru XV Crosstrek rally car in China.
Though "Atko" is best known these days as a rallycross driver, he drove for Subaru in the World Rally Championship from 2005 to 2008 alongside Petter Solberg.
According to his website, Atko's first visit to the Chinese Rally Championship was in 2015, where he helped the FAW-VW Rally Team win both the driver's and manufacturer's championships. He rejoined the FAW-VW Rally Team in China last year, where he competed against Subaru Rally Team USA's David Higgins.
This year, it's Atko in the Subaru, an XV Crosstrek. Chinese Rally Championship rules require cars to be available in China, which the usual WRX is not. So Vermont SportsCar has given their full rally car treatment to this XV Crosstrek. This may be the same car that Higgins' teammate Han Han drove to a third-place finish last year.
We've reached out to Chris Atkinson and Vermont SportsCar for more details on this year's visit to China, and will update as more information is available.
