Surprise: Everyone Blames Vettel for Singapore GP Crash

Last Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix was great for some people, especially if your name is Lewis Hamilton. But for others, like, say, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, it wasn't so great.

The cat's out of the bag on the massive crash that retired these four racers from the event, and according to many past and current F1 greats, Ferrari ace Vettel is to blame.

Verstappen was the first to fess up, as we reported earlier. He claimed that Vettel made the mistake, and no matter his excuse, it wasn't up for discussion. Seb claimed that he hadn't seen Kimi when he decided to change his line, but according to Verstappen, that shouldn't have mattered.

"If you are fighting for the world championship, you shouldn’t take those risks squeezing someone that much," Verstappen explained. "You can see what happens. Lewis is leading the race and the three of us are out."

This attracted attention from Verstappen's father, Jos, as well. "You can hardly blame Max for any of this," he said.

Former Ferrari great and current Mercedes F1 chairman Niki Lauda also had something to say about the collision. Though none of his team's drivers was involved in the crash, he still put in his two cents to vouch for both race etiquette and safety.

Lauda explained to the Austrian Osterreich newspaper: "It was clearly Sebastian's fault. I don't know why he would risk so much at this important stage of the world championship."

He then added that if that happened in his time, he'd "be walking back to Maranello."