Hamilton Wins After Vettel's First Lap Crash in Singapore Grand Prix Shocker

After qualifying in fifth for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, Mercedes maestro Lewis Hamilton needed everything to go right for him, and everything else to go wrong for rival Sebastian Vettel. Luckily for him, that's precisely what happened after the Ferrari ace suffered a first lap crash that knocked him out as well as his teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. This allowed Hamilton to fight for first on the crowded city circuit and eventually take P1 to blow his lead wide open for the Drivers' Title.

Vettel started on pole position with everything in his favor to begin the race. Spits of rain throughout the night made the track damp and slick, making conditions less than ideal at Marina Bay. Seb pulled in for the squeeze against Verstappen, who started second on the grid, and eventually collided with the young Dutchmen. Vettel would continue on after the crash but lost control of his car on turn three, running into a concrete barrier.

The accident not only retired Vettel, Max, and Raikkonen as an unfortunate Fernando Alonso stumbled upon the accident, notching another DNF to his long 2017 season.

"If you are fighting for the world championship you shouldn’t take those risks squeezing someone that much," Verstappen explained. "You can see what happens. Lewis is leading the race and the three of us are out.

“I don’t think it was a racing incident," he added. "They took in total three cars out and I was in the middle doing nothing wrong. We’ll see what happens. I’m happy not only I retired but all three of us so we all have a bit of pain."