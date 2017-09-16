NASCAR Driver Ted Christopher Dies in Plane Crash

NASCAR driver Ted Christopher has passed away in a tragic plane crash which also claimed the life of the aircraft's pilot. Christopher had a significant racing career through all levels of NASCAR. He is one of two drivers to win both the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Title as well as a touring series championship. Through his NASCAR career he made 6 starts at the big show in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 21 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, and 2 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Outside of NASCAR Christopher also had some stints in IMSA races participating in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2006 and 2008.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France had the following to say about Ted Christopher:

“We are all saddened to learn of the tragic plane crash this afternoon that claimed the lives of NASCAR driver Ted Christopher and the aircraft’s pilot.

As a championship driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and New England short tracks, Christopher was a throwback to NASCAR’s roots. He was a tough racer’s racer, and his hard driving style and candid personality endeared him to short track fans throughout the country. He will be missed throughout the racing community, in the garage and, especially, in the hearts of his many fans. NASCAR has his family and friends in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

According to NASCAR, Christopher was scheduled to race at New York's Riverhead Raceway. Before the race, his team drove his car in a ceremonial pace lap as well as held a moment of silence in his honor.

Christopher's death has been felt through out NASCAR's community.