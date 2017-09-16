Jolyon Palmer Found Out He Was Being Replaced At Renault F1 through Internet

With all of the drama surrounding Carlos Sainz Jr. and his switch to Renault next year, somebody at the French outfit forgot to mention to Jolyon Palmer that he'd be out of an F1 seat come 2018. According to the 26 year old British driver, he found out about the deal through the internet while reading an article about the team's new acquisition.

Despite this news, Palmer mentioned that he's got "nothing to lose" in the last seven races of this year. It looks like he'll be able to finish out the year with Renault as his contract binds him to finish out 2018, ending speculation that Sainz Jr. could replace him as soon as the Malaysian Grand Prix.

"I knew when I read it on Autosport," he said, according to the motorsport publication. "And then I knew it was true as well, I spoke to some people. That was it."

He added that he wasn't too shocked given his rough year in 2017, a campaign in which he has only scored one point while teammate Nico Hulkenberg was captured a total of 34.

"Of course I knew that with the job I've done this year, the team is looking for other people, because it's been a tough year. But you never know until it's over, I could have felt the same way at times last year as well."