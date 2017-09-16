Jolyon Palmer Found Out He Was Being Replaced At Renault F1 through Internet
Toro Rosso driver Carloz Sainz Jr. will be taking the young Brit's seat in 2018.
With all of the drama surrounding Carlos Sainz Jr. and his switch to Renault next year, somebody at the French outfit forgot to mention to Jolyon Palmer that he'd be out of an F1 seat come 2018. According to the 26 year old British driver, he found out about the deal through the internet while reading an article about the team's new acquisition.
Despite this news, Palmer mentioned that he's got "nothing to lose" in the last seven races of this year. It looks like he'll be able to finish out the year with Renault as his contract binds him to finish out 2018, ending speculation that Sainz Jr. could replace him as soon as the Malaysian Grand Prix.
"I knew when I read it on Autosport," he said, according to the motorsport publication. "And then I knew it was true as well, I spoke to some people. That was it."
He added that he wasn't too shocked given his rough year in 2017, a campaign in which he has only scored one point while teammate Nico Hulkenberg was captured a total of 34.
"Of course I knew that with the job I've done this year, the team is looking for other people, because it's been a tough year. But you never know until it's over, I could have felt the same way at times last year as well."
Some say that Palmer could go on to battle past Renault driver Robert Kubica for a spot at Williams next year. Though neither party has confirmed this, it's believed that the team could be looking to replace 15-year veteran Felipe Massa after 2017 to accompany young Lance Stroll.
"I haven't thought too much," Palmer mentioned. "I'm quite excited for next year, I know it'll be something different, I know what I'm not going to be doing. I've got a bit of time to try and decide. I'm not worried about anything in the future. It's an exciting time.
He closed out his statement by saying he will consider his options both "inside and outside F1," depending on the opportunities presented to him.
- RELATEDSainz Move To Renault Frees Up Space For Engine Deal With McLaren, Report SaysToro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz signs with the French team, sweetens deal to end Renault engine supply early.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren, Honda Officially Decide to End Their Formula 1 PartnershipThe troubled duo will split after the 2017 season.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren and Renault Have Signed an Engine Deal for 2018, Minardi SaysThe former team owner says that McLaren is Renault-ready for 2018.READ NOW
- RELATEDNico Hulkenberg Will Probably Break One of F1's Most Unwanted Records at SingaporeNot exactly the one you're shooting for.READ NOW
- RELATEDNico Hulkenberg Confident That Renault Can Finish Fifth in 2017Eyeing Williams' spot in the Constructor's Championship, Renault soldiers into Monza with high hopes.READ NOW