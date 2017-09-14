This Is Forza Motorsport 7's Achievement List

We've been keeping up with news on Forza Motorsport 7 as best we can. Car announcements, features, and everything else new about Turn 10 Studios' upcoming title excites us, even though we do have a laundry list of things that need to be fixed in the upcoming racing title. We've waited patiently to see what else could be revealed, and with less than three weeks remaining until launch, it was starting to look like nothing new would come out 'til the October 3 release. As of Thursday, our patience has been rewarded, because True Achievements has obtained the official list of achievements that players may unlock in Forza Motorsport 7.

We have taken the time to organize them by topic. Players of every kind will have goals to aim for, and some of Forza Motorsport 7's achievements look genuinely deserving of the name "achievement."

Beginning

"Welcome to Forza Motorsport" (Complete your first race) - 5G

"Buyer's Market" (Buy a car in the Auction House) - 5G

"Wheelin' Dealin'" (Sell a car in the Auction House) - 5G

Collecting & Unlocking

"Bronze Collector" (Collect 100 cars) - 10G

"Silver Collector" (Collect 300 cars) - 20G

"Gold Collector" (Collect 500 cars) - 30G

"Platinum Collector" (Collect 700 cars) - 50G

"Suit Up" (Unlock 10 Driver Gear suits) - 5G

"If The Shoe Fits…" (Unlock 25 Driver Gear suits) - 10G

"Decked Out" (Unlock 50 Driver Gear suits) - 20G

"Fashion Statement" (Unlock 100 Driver Gear suits) - 50G

"Uncommon Collector" (Reach Car Collector Tier 2) - 5G

"Rare Collector" (Reach Car Collector Tier 3) - 10G

"Super Rare Collector" (Reach Car Collector Tier 4) - 10G

"Legendary Collector" (Reach Car Collector Tier 5) - 10G

"Exclusive Collector" (Reach Car Collector Tier 6) - 20G

"Elite Collector" (Reach Car Collector Tier 7) - 20G

"Ultimate Collector" (Reach Car Collector Tier 8) - 50G

"Rennsport Driver" (Own the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS) - 10G

"Playing With A Full Deck" (Acquire 50 Mods) - 10G

"Cash Rules Everything Around Me" (Earn 500,000 credits from Mods) - 15G

Scenario Driving

"Moonlighting" (Complete 50 laps at night) - 10G

"'Bahn Burner" (Complete a race in the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion on Maple Valley) - 5G

"Italian Tune Up" (Complete a race in the 2014 Ferrari FXX K on Mugello) - 5G

"Monster" (Complete a race in the 2017 Nissan GT-R on Suzuka) - 5G

"No Substitute" (Complete a race with every car from Porsche) - 15G

"Two-Fifty" (Drive faster than 250 mph in any car) - 5G

"Making It Rain" (Create your own weather forecast in Freeplay) - 5G

"Storm Chaser" (Complete a race in every Rain Weather Scenario) - 10G

"Survival of the Fastest" (Complete the Spa-Francorchamps 100 showcase event with Extra Long Race Length enabled.) - 50G

"Super Human" (Win a race with Unbeatable Drivatar Difficulty) - 20G

"Joy Ride" (Enter Test Drive in any car) - 5G

"Unrivaled" (Beat a 10 Rivals while running with no Assists) - 15G

Single Player Campaign

"Seeker Champion" (Complete the Seeker Championship) - 10G

"Breakout Champion" (Complete the Breakout Championship) - 10G

"Evolution Champion" (Complete the Evolution Championship) - 15G

"Domination Champion" (Complete the Domination Championship) - 15G

"Masters Champion" (Complete the Masters Championship) - 20G

"Driver's Cup Champion" (Complete the Forza Drivers Cup) - 25G

"Seeker Elite Champion" (Complete the Seeker Championship on Elite) - 25G

"Breakout Elite Champion" (Complete the Breakout Championship on Elite) - 25G

"Evolution Elite Champion" (Complete the Evolution Championship on Elite) - 25G

"Domination Elite Champion" (Complete the Domination Championship on Elite) - 25G

"Masters Elite Champion" (Complete the Masters Championship on Elite) - 30G

"Driver’s Cup Elite Champion" (Complete the Forza Drivers Cup on Elite) - 50G

"Show and Tell" (Complete all Showcase Events in the Forza Driver's Cup) - 25G

"I Am Legend" (Finish an event and complete all challenges with 3 Legendary Mods) - 20G

Multiplayer

"Night vision" (Complete 50 laps at night in Multiplayer) - 5G

"Rain Dancer" (Complete 50 laps in the rain in Multiplayer) - 5G

"Gaining Experience" (Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer) - 5G

"Devoted Racer" (Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer) - 10G

"World Traveler" (Complete a race on every track in Multiplayer) - 50G

"Hard Driver" (Win a race with no Assists turned on in a Multiplayer race) - 15G

"Underdog" (Start last and finish first in a Multiplayer race with 24 cars) - 15G

Other Activities

"Paparazzi" (Share a Photo) - 5G

"Show Off" (Share a Replay) - 5G

"Paint Booth" (Share one of your Paints) - 5G

"All About the Benjamins" (Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Design) - 10G

"Tune It Up" (Share one of your Tunes) - 5G

"Skills to Pay the Bills" (Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Tune) - 10G

"Modified" (Use your first Mod) - 5G

"Discard Pile" (Equip and Fully Use 50 Mods) - 10G

Forza Motorsport 7 releases October 3.